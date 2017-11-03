26/06 - Will Michael do a runner?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th June

Janine calls out for an absent Michael as their baby daughter's health nose-dives.



But with the toubled business man noweher to be found, Ricky goes out on a man hunt. Eventually finind ghim he manages to persuade him back to the hospital, but not for long. As soon as Ricky's back is tunred Michael is out of there, bags packed and ready to roll.



However his swift getaway is interupted by none other than Jean (who could have guessed) who locks the door to Butcher's Joints and throws the key into the ransacked mess that Michael has created.



While he frantically searches for his keys Jean manages to persuade him to stay by pulling out the St Christopher charm and reminds him that he is capable of love. Ending the discussion, Michael gathers his things and leaves - but will he do the right thing?

Meanwhile, Jay continues work at the car lot, insisting that the sabotaged vehicles were nothing to do with him but when Lola arrives on the scene will be able to stop himself from acting up again?



Later, Max is livid to find chip fat dripping all over the cars, which they have been busy working on for Phil. Max believes that Lucy is responsible for this latest incident due to her feud with Derek, so he heads off to confront her with Phil in tow.



Lucy protests her innocence, but when Phil threatens to call social services, the teenager knows she can't risk losing Bobby and agrees to pay for the damages.

Elsewhere, Alice comforts Derek after Joey is a no-show; while Ray considers moving in with Kim until she blows it once again.