26/03 - Ben threatens to frame Jay

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 26th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 26th March

SPOILER ALERT



Evil Ben proves that he's got Mitchell blood running through and through.



Worried that Jay is going to crack under the pressure he takes matters into his own hands. Threatening Jay he reveals that he still has his blood-stained hoodie from that night and is willing to hand it over to the police to drop him in it!



But when the head of the household Phil finds out he's fuming and drags Ben to the allotments to burn the evidence and puts him in his place.

But for now it's Andrew who's the object of her fury as she lashes out to Dot insistent that Andrew is to blame. Patrick and Dot discuss Heather's tragic death.



Meanwhile, Andrew is facing a tough time as he continues to be questioned at the police station. Innocent Andrew tries to explain that he and Heather were planning to elope, but the police are sceptical as there's nobody who can back him up.

Elsewhere, Bianca is still strapped for cash and offers to help Dot at the launderette, Ian and Mandy remains frosty; Patrick tells Dot he believes Andrew is guilty and takes time off to grieve; Derek continues to get in on the Mitchell empire and Dot begins to question Andrew's innocence.

At the same time a grieving Shirley is annoyed to have Ben under her roof but we bet it would be a whole lot worse if she knew she was harbouring Heather's killer!