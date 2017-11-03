26/11 - Joey and Lauren try to get free from the wreckage

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 26th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 26th November

SPOILER ALERT



After the crash Joey sees flames appearing from under the bonnet and tries to pull an unconscious Lauren free. Alice calls and Joey begs his sister to call an ambulance, just as Derek rushes to the scene and gets them to safety before the car explodes.



Lauren tells Derek that she's been drink driving, so he tells them to say that Joey was driving instead. The pair go along with this story in front of police, but Lauren privately confides in Tanya what really happened - including telling her mum that she loves Joey.



Derek orders Joey to tell Alice the truth about the incident at the boxing gym, otherwise he'll tell the police the truth about the accident. Joey calls Derek's bluff by claiming that Lauren means nothing to him, so Derek challenges him to either dump Lauren or start acting like a loving son.



Tanya privately asks her brother-in-law why he’s covering for Lauren and Derek hits back by warning Tanya not to cross him again or he will tell the police the truth.



Joey realises that he has no choice but to give into Derek's blackmail, so he devastates Lauren by claiming that he lied when he told her that he loves her…



Cora lashes out at both Tanya and Patrick for interfering in her life - feeling utterly miserable after Ava rejected her.

