26/10 - Phil goes all out to win custody of Lexi

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 26th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 26th October

SPOILER ALERT



Lola is relieved when she finds out Phil didn't tell Ben the truth about Lexi. But they still need to prove to the court they have a good support network. Phil surprises everyone by suggesting Ian could help, but he tells Phil that he's not in a fit state to take part.



Phil's annoyed to learn that Sharon was the one who convinced Ian not to get involved, so he makes a shocking decision and secretly orders Jimmie to put Sharon's name down on the form - as his fiancée!



Lauren, Whitney and Lucy decide to team up to punish Joey following his recent behaviour. Lucy arranges to meet Joey at the park and she fools him into thinking that she's forgiven him, but then she handcuffs him to a bar in the playground!



Later, Lauren turns up to un-cuff Joey as Max seems ready to sack him for his disappearing act. Once free, Joey tells Lauren that she was jealous because he kissed Whitney, not her. A furious Lauren slaps Joey, but is there truth in what he's saying?



Derek is devastated when Max chooses Jack over him to be best man, but he tries to cover up his hurt. Back at home, Derek discovers that a handwritten letter for Carol has been delivered and when he opens it, he sees that it's from David Wicks…



Cora lies to Tanya by claiming that Rainie is off the rails again and destroyed the bridesmaid dress.



Masood reaches out to Syed by inviting him to the Eid feast along with Christian and Yasmin.

