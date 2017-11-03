27/01 - Will Jane leave the Square?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 27th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 27th January

SPOILER ALERT



Jane is overwhelmed when her family organise a laving lunch for her but is hurt when Tanya doesn't turn up. Over at the Branning house, Tanya is too proud to go over and make things right.



Later, Ian is shocked to discover that Ben is the key witness in the case against Phil and begs Jane to stay as he needs her support. The feelings of guilt intensify when Ben reveals to Jane that she is the only one who listens to him.



As the day continues, the Square throw a surprise party for Jane in the Vic but with Ben, Tanya and Ian on her mind it all gets too much for her and she rushes out of the pub announcing that she can't move.



Has she given up her dream job?



Meanwhile Fatboy isn't having a good day. Max fires him from the car lot as he can't afford to employ him and Lauren. It then gets even worse when, because of his paranoia about Tyler and Whitney, he makes an over the top romantic gesture and it's clear that Whitney doesn't feel the same.



Elsewhere Shirley is shocked when she realises that Phil knows about everything she's been trying to protect him from when she goes to see him. Asking what she needs to do to make things right, his answer isn't easy to hear.



Also, Tanya is unnerved when Lucy makes it clear that she knows she's hiding something.





Jane is overwhelmed when her family organise a laving lunch for her but is hurt when Tanya doesn't turn up. Over at the Branning house, Tanya is too proud to go over and make things right.Later, Ian is shocked to discover that Ben is the key witness in the case against Phil and begs Jane to stay as he needs her support. The feelings of guilt intensify when Ben reveals to Jane that she is the only one who listens to him.As the day continues, the Square throw a surprise party for Jane in the Vic but with Ben, Tanya and Ian on her mind it all gets too much for her and she rushes out of the pub announcing that she can't move.Has she given up her dream job?Meanwhile Fatboy isn't having a good day. Max fires him from the car lot as he can't afford to employ him and Lauren. It then gets even worse when, because of his paranoia about Tyler and Whitney, he makes an over the top romantic gesture and it's clear that Whitney doesn't feel the same.Elsewhere Shirley is shocked when she realises that Phil knows about everything she's been trying to protect him from when she goes to see him. Asking what she needs to do to make things right, his answer isn't easy to hear.Also, Tanya is unnerved when Lucy makes it clear that she knows she's hiding something.