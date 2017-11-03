27/08 - Abi returns to the Square and learns about Jay

EastEnders Episode Guide – Monday 27th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 27th August

SPOILER ALERT



Abi is back and is concerned to find that Ben's phone is dead and Jay is no longer living with Phil. But nobody will tell her what's going on until she speaks to her parents.



Jay is still hiding from the angry Albert Square residents, but when he hears Abi’s back he runs over to say hi. Before he gets a chance to explain about Heather's death, Abi learns the truth from Max and Tanya and she decides that she wants nothing more to do with him.



Shirley’s in a state after drowning her sorrows and Kat tells her that she isn’t fit to work and Phil should be supporting her. Shirley heads over to the Mitchell house to demand money. Phil tells her he still loves her and desperately wants her back, but Shirley doesn’t want to hear it and walks out.



Dennis Jnr tells Ian about how his dad died in a helicopter crash. Realising her lies are about to be exposed, Sharon is adamant that it's time to leave Walford.



AJ is getting a divorce and he returns to the Square hoping to stay with the Masoods for a while.



Syed shuts down his stall and launches a new business selling cleaning products.

