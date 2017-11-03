27/12 - Tanya demands answers from Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 27th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 27th December

The fallout from Derek's Christmas bombshell continues as Tanya demands to know everything about Max's secret. Will Max's answers be what she wants to hear?



At the same time, Joey has vanished from Walford, while Carol tries her best to support a grief-stricken Alice by encouraging her to move in with her family so that she's not living alone. She goes with Max, Jack and Carol to break the news of Derek's death to Jim.



Later in The Vic, tensions run high when AJ innocently makes an inappropriate comment about Derek...



Lola fears that Phil is taking over Lexi's christening plans – she wants Jay and Cora to be her daughter's godparents, but learns that Phil has other people in mind. Billy stands up to Phil by pointing out that it should be Lola's decision, but Lola goes along with Phil's choice on the condition that she gets to spend three hours unsupervised with Lexi. But when Lola is offered work at Booty and takes Lexi along, she loses track of time...



Elsewhere, Liam has a new games console and Bianca is horrified to discover that Liam has found Derek's knock-off gear. When Bianca spots Liam selling some of the stash on the Square, she tries to do the right thing – but her plans are thwarted.



Also today, Zainab and AJ's arguments escalate but they later call a truce and vow to team up by getting Ayesha and Tamwar together, while Shirley considers finally getting her act together and finding a job.

