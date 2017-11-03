27/02 - Roxy makes a move on Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 27th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 27th February

SPOILER ALERT



Roxy approaches Max and tries to flirt with him, but he rejects her advances. Feeling downbeat, Roxy then seeks comfort from Alfie - but as he tries to cheer up the lonely blonde, Jean misreads the situation. Alfie reassures Jean that it's entirely innocent, but his words make Roxy's sad mood worse as she feels that nobody wants her.



Later, Max finds himself face-to-face with mischievous Roxy yet again and brands her a "game-playing tease" but Alfie interrupts the pair's moment, Max walks home alone. It's clear that he has been extremely tempted by Roxy…



Meanwhile, Lucy isn't happy when Ian buys Mandy a diamond bracelet, so she asks for Ben's help in trying to catch Mandy out - convinced she's having an affair. Later, Ben comes through for Lucy by providing her with photographic evidence of Mandy walking out of a pawn shop - no longer wearing the bracelet.



But when Mandy lies to Ian that she has lost the bracelet Lucy texts her the photos of her coming out of the shop and Mandy is gobsmacked.



Elsewhere, Michael resorts to stealing cash from Janine for the poker game before finding a picture of a pregnancy scan. Shirley receives a warning from Marsden after trying to convince Ben to change his police statement.



