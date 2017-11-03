27/03 - Jay goes to the Police

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 27th March

Emotions are high at the Mitchell house as the social worker arrives with George, explaining that he can stay with the family until Darren is tracked down. Will Ben crack?

Later on, Patrick spots a piece of burnt clothing at the allotment and calls the police. Going on Patrick's evidence the police search Dot's house and when they fail to find the hoodie Andrew looks guiltier than ever...



However Dot takes things into her own hands and breaks into the R&R and manages to find Andrew's hoodie hanging up in his locker. But when Billy arrives with a police officer they could have done more harm than good!

Meanwhile, DS Crisp starts asking Phil about the whereabouts of Jay's stag-night hoodie. Phil manages to put him off the scent but warns Ben that they could be onto him.



Thinking the truth will soon come out; Ben tells a confused Roxy that he's sorry about what he did to Heather. But when Phil miraculously gets hold of Andrew's hoodie and tells Jay to pass it off as his own Ben starts to backtrack.

But Jay is having doubts, horrified that he could be sending an innocent man to jail he pays a visit to the station - will he spill the beans?

Also today, Jean realises that Andrew can't be the killer as she saw him at the time of Heather's death but Phil gets to her before she can say anything!