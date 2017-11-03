27/11 – Derek gives Tanya an ultimatum

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 27th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 27th November

SPOILER ALERT



Max is still unaware of the real story behind the car accident, but Lauren continues to confide in Tanya. Tanya points out that Joey obviously doesn't love her after he rejected her last night, but Lauren is reluctant to accept this.



Derek is still pleading with Alice to stay in Walford. Alice agrees to move into Mo's house with Derek and Joey, believing that her family need her after the crash.



Resorting to blackmail once again, Derek orders Tanya to convince Joey to stay in Walford, otherwise he'll tell the police the truth about Lauren being to blame for the accident.



Joey confesses to Tanya that he cares about Lauren but is being blackmailed by Derek. Tanya advises Joey to stay on the Square, and then approaches Derek to tell him that she's done what he asked.



An expensive watch arrives for Kat at The Vic and it's from her mystery lover, but Kat quickly throws it into the bin along with a note which reads: "Miss you. Time we got together again. X."



Bianca, Carol and the kids make their permanent return to the Square. Carol gets her old job back in the café, while Bianca has a trial at the salon after getting a hairdressing qualification in prison.



Fatboy struggles to make progress with Poppy and his day gets worse when he hears that he'll have to find a new place to live now that Derek is renting Mo's house.

