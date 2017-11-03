27/09 - Syed continues to cover his tracks

EastEnders Episode Guide – Thursday 27th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 27th September

SPOILER ALERT



Syed faces even more problems when a debt collector comes to the Argee Bhajee. He tells a shocked Syed that he must find £9,000 within the next ten days.



Shortly after Syed starts chatting to a charming stranger and he confesses everything to the customer including his financial difficulties and problems with his sexual orientation. The stranger tells Syed to be honest with his family about everything.



But later Syed lies to Zainab about the amount of debt that Tamwar has supposedly got them into. Zainab reveals that she has savings accounts and can use the money to pay off the debt. Syed is left feeling more guilty than ever…



Joey is running a junior disco for Sharon, but is keen for him and Alice to see their mum on her birthday. Derek offers them a lift and Joey tells him that it would be great to have a ride in his 'Triumph Stag' for old times' sake.



Aware that Derek will get hold of the car illegally, Joey plans to call the police to report a stolen vehicle outside R&R that afternoon.



Lucy wonders where she stands with Joey after he fails to invite her to meet his mum.



Roxy agrees to pay another visit to Michael as a friend - vowing to ignore the gossips who are talking about them.

