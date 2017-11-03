28/08 - Sharon makes a big decision about her and Dennis Jnr

EastEnders Episode Guide – Tuesday 28th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 28th August

SPOILER ALERT



Sharon is still intent on leaving Walford, much to the disappointment of Jack. Ian is also upset and he tells Sharon she’s running away, also that he knows she’s been lying to Dennis about what really happened to his dad.



At the bus station, Dennis Jnr tells Sharon that he wants to stay and he’s sick of always leaving somewhere. Sharon heads back to the Square for good, much to the delight of Ian and especially a smitten Jack.



Janine is still not coping with the pressures of motherhood and Tanya makes things worse by suggesting that Michael could be having an affair. Janine finds a necklace in Michael's belongings, confirming her worst fears, but is surprised to learn that it's a present for Scarlett.



Anthony asks Alice out on a proper date, despite Joey trying to warn him off. As the pair finally kiss, Alice tries to drag him into one of the sheds at the allotments, but a drunken Shirley catches them and orders them out.



Abi seeks answers from Jay but they're interrupted when Tanya drags her daughter away.



Kat cancels a meeting with her mystery lover in favour of a night out with Alfie - but work soon gets in the way.

