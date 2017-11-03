28/02 - Mandy's secret is out

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 28th February

SPOILER ALERT



Mandy's on edge as she wonders why Lucy hasn't show Ian the photos. At the same time, Lucy tells Lauren that she's convinced Mandy is having an affair and asks her to help her get some evidence.



Later, Mandy returns home to find Lucy and Lauren rooting through her handbag. Ian soon reprimands his wayward daughter for her behaviour, but Lucy is triumphant as she shows him a bank transfer from Mandy to 'L Stevens'...



Mandy finally confesses that she pawned the bracelet and cannot reveal why, but promises that she's not having an affair. However, Lucy later reveals her next move to Lauren - she has been in touch with 'L' and has asked 'him' to come to Walford!



Meanwhile, Max remains frustrated over not having a physical relationship with Tanya, which makes it all the more difficult for him to fight his lust for Roxy.



Later, Roxy sends a text message to Max and when he fails to reply to her, she heads over to the car lot to let him know how much she wants him. Roxy watches as Max has a drink with Tanya and Cora at The Vic and is excited when he cheekily calls her from under the table.



Elsewhere, Ray realises how much Bianca is stru ggling with her finances and turns up on her doorstep with £300 to offer her, Billy is shocked by Lola's unrealistic approach to parenting and offers her a surprise as long as she goes to mothering classes. Janine annoys Michael when she puts her foot down about baby names.



