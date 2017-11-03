28/01 - Tanya makes a decision about her future with Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 28th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 28th January

SPOILER ALERT



Tanya boxes up Max's things at home, while over at Jack's place, Max is determined that he'll move back in with his family as soon as possible.



Max persuades Tanya to meet him at Jack's so they can talk, but when Cora is furious when she hears about this. She does all she can to stop her daughter making another mistake - will Tanya listen?



Denise doesn't obtain the regional manager position, but things look up when Ian invites her over for a consolation dinner. Meanwhile, Zainab's convinced that she's the successful applicant and in celebration she orders an expensive water feature, horrifying Masood with the extravagant purchase.

Sharon is upset when she isn't in any of Dennis's drawings of his family and Jack points out that she's been neglecting Dennis in favour of Lexi. Bianca mentions Dennis fighting at school, angering Sharon who fires her and Kat from their cleaning job at R&R.



Masood feels awkward when Ayesha asks him to turn down her lunch date with Rashid for her, Zainab confronts Carol as Lauren's friends have broken her gate, while an emotional Lola says goodbye to Lexi as Phil takes her away to Cornwall for a holiday with Peggy.

Tanya boxes up Max's things at home, while over at Jack's place, Max is determined that he'll move back in with his family as soon as possible.Max persuades Tanya to meet him at Jack's so they can talk, but when Cora is furious when she hears about this. She does all she can to stop her daughter making another mistake - will Tanya listen?Denise doesn't obtain the regional manager position, but things look up when Ian invites her over for a consolation dinner. Meanwhile, Zainab's convinced that she's the successful applicant and in celebration she orders an expensive water feature, horrifying Masood with the extravagant purchase.