28/05 - Ian goes missing...

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 28th May

EastEnders Episode Guide

Just an average day in Walford - Lucy wakes up to find that Ian has gone missing...



Assuming there's an innocent explanation for his absence she goes about her day but Lola soon reveals that Ian must be on holiday as he asked her to look after the chip shop for the duration of his honeymoon.



Overhearing this, Lauren suggests that Lucy should throw a party to celebrate the fact that Mandy is out of her life and Lucy gets right on it.

At the same time, Phil has instructed Ben to stay close to Lucy in case Ian gets in contact with her - still fearful that Ian will not be able to Beale with the truth about Heather's murder.



That evening at the party, Ben watches a manic Lucy throw Mandy's belongings into a bin bag and prepare to set it alight. But when she finds Ian's passport in one of the drawers she starts to get worried - if Ian isn't on holiday, where is he?

Meanwhile, Jean gives as good as it gets when Janine mocks her about her crush on Michael.



Soon afterwards, Michael manipulates Jean into giving him £10,000 of The Vic's money to invest in the boxing club despite feeling a pang of guilt.

Elsewhere, Derek decides to write a letter to Alice and is furious to discover that Tanya was the one who scared her off at the party, while Patrick invited Andrew to stay with him.