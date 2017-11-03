28/09 - Michael is at breaking point

EastEnders Episode Guide – Friday 28th September 2012

Friday 28th September

Michael wakes up to find Scarlett is gone, but it turns out that Roxy has just taken her to the shops. A panicked Michael takes his temper out on Roxy and orders her to leave.



Jack notices that Michael is behaving strangely and he asks Roxy to come over to help with the situation. Roxy arrives as Michael is showing a sponsorship client round and he struggles to stay calm in front of the client.



Later Michael admits to Roxy that the private investigator has found out that Janine left the country eight days ago and he was relieved when he thought Scarlett had gone this morning. At the end of his tether, Michael gives his baby daughter to Roxy.



Danny turns up to see Syed at work and asks Syed out for a drink that night. Christian arrives unexpectedly but is oblivious to the chemistry between the pair.



Later Christian and Syed have a quiet night in with Zainab and Masood, and Zainab hands over her savings to Syed as planned. Christian notices that a guilt-ridden Syed is distracted and starts to get suspicious...



Phil asks Roxy to take over as the manager of the bar and also ploughs ahead with his plans for the re-decoration.

