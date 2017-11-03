29/01 - Ayesha makes a declaration of love to Masood

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide

Tuesday 29th January

SPOILER ALERT





Masood encourages Ayesha to follow her dreams of university, but when Ayesha tries to tell Zainab, she's left in tears after Zainab dashes her dreams of university and a career - urging her not to pass up on the opportunity she has with Rashid.



As Masood tries to comfort a distressed Ayesha, she privately tells him that Zainab doesn't love him like she does and she knows he feels the same way…



Whitney is uncomfortable with Joey and Lauren kissing, but Joey warns her that he'll tell Tyler about the kiss they shared if she has a problem with him and Lauren. Fearful that the truth will emerge, Whitney tells Tyler the truth and all hell breaks loose as he confronts Joey at The Vic...





Bianca and Kat agree to set up a market stall, but they need cash to get it off the ground. Kat goes to pawn her wedding ring, but Alfie convinces her to have some money from him instead - as by supporting her, he's also supporting Tommy.





Max is in despair as Tanya isn't picking up her phone and Sharon is unwilling to help him, while Dot continues to struggle with the rent arrears that Cora has left her with.



Alice agrees to start looking after Scarlett for Michael after being made redundant at work, while AJ heads to Bianca's place after she agrees to a date - but will he get lucky or leave empty-handed?

