29/06 - Jean leaves Kat gobsmacked

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 29th June

Kat is floored when Jean announces that Michael isn't to blame for everything, but soon changes her mind when Jean explains why...

Meanwhile, Joey considers giving Derek another chance following a plea from Alice. However, he soon changes his mind when Lucy breaks down in front of him, revealing how she has been intimidated by Derek, Max and Phil.



Determined to make Derek pay, Joey puts a plan into action by pretending that he is skint. Derek jumps at the chance to help him out, but is livid to realise that it was all a scam when Joey hands the takings straight over to Lucy.

Later, Jay feels guilty over Lucy taking the fall for the goings-on at the car lot, so he decides to take the blame for everything himself. However, Max quickly realises that he is covering for Lola and considers calling the police.



Jay convinces him to change his mind, though, pointing out that Lola may never meet her baby if she is sent to prison.



However Lola's luck could be running thin when Lucy realises that it was her to blame. As Lola and Billy leave a social worker meeting, they are stunned as a police officer approaches - wanting to arrest Lola on vandalism charges…

Elsewhere, Denise causes some mischief by falsely claiming that there is an anonymous spot check taking place at the Minute Mart.