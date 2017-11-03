>
EastEnders

29/03 - Phil reigns Jay in

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 29th March
SPOILER ALERT

Phil smells a rat.

Desperately trying to keep the Mitchell name from going under he tries to track down Jay. At the same time, Dot, Cora and Rose are brought back to the Square in a police car - will Heather's killer be found out soon? 
 
Meanwhile, Jean organises a Heather tribute night at The Vic and ignores Roxy's suggestion to keep it low-key to avoid upsetting Shirley - how will she react? 
 
Elsewhere, Mandyis put out when she spots that she isn't on a family tree that Bobby is creating for a school project. Taking it a little far she deliberately knocks a glass of juice over the youngster's work, forcing Bobby and Ian to start again from scratch.

But her efforts aren't in vain as she sees that Ian has finally made sure her face is on the tree but it's clear that the awkwardness between the two of them isn't going away that easily. 

Also Tanya starts to organise Lauren's 18th extravaganza. 

20/03/2012
Article Plan 29/03 - Phil reigns Jay in
