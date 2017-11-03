29/05 - Has Phil got rid of Ian for good?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th May

News of Ian's little disappearing act has reached Phil Mitchell - and he isn't happy.



Taking control of the situation he tells Lucy not to go to the Police as Jane will take Bobby away quicker than a flash if she finds out.



Good old Uncle Phil then steps in when Janine starts to put the pressure on Lucy for Ian's debt, handing over the cash. Phil then manages to persuade a still shocked Lucy to hand over Ian's bank details so that he can track down where Ian's got to...



At the same time Jay is having a heart-attack knowing that Ian knows the truth about Heather's murder and starts to wonder if Phil might have 'sorted' the situation by killing Ian himself.



Sharing his fears with Ben, Ben tries to reassure him that this isn't the case, but it's clear that he has had similar thoughts himself...

Meanwhile, under strict instructions from Cora, Lauren meets with Alice and encourages her to give Derek another chance. When Cora chips in with similar advice, Alice heads off to find her father.



At the same time, Derek confronts Tanya. She gets a pretty serious warning from the bad-boy - he won't let her get away with spreading lies and if he hears anything else, she's dead.

Elsewhere, Andrew is hailed a hero by 'saving' Patrick when Patrick pretends to choke to distract him from an argument with Tyler.