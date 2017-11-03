29/11 - Kat's lover refuses to leave her alone

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 29th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 29th November SPOILER ALERT



Kat receives a letter from her mystery lover to come over to the bedsit. Rattled by her ex-lover's persistent behaviour, she goes over to the bedsit and is surprised to find champagne and rose petals on the bed. Furious that he isn't taking no for an answer, Kat rubs out a message that he has left for her on the mirror and throws away the key.



At The Vic Alfie is planning a German market and it's decided that he should go to Germany to get the stock. The Branning brothers are the main instigators behind this plan, and Kat can see that her lover has an ulterior motive as he wants to get her alone.



Kat tells Alfie that they can't afford the trip, but she is thwarted when he receives a ticket to Cologne and £500 from an anonymous sender. Later, Kat panics when she receives a text saying: "Finally, I've got you all to myself."



Cora is furious when Tamwar mentions Lauren's accident, as Tanya has failed to tell her anything about the crash. Tanya tries to apologise for not letting her know, but their relationship remains strained.



Joey won't return Lauren's calls and thinks that he's annoyed he had to take the blame for the crash. Lauren considers admitting the truth to the police to win Joey back.



Bianca's trial at the salon gets off to a rocky start when a customer complains to Poppy about her. Bianca fears the worst, but is relieved when Poppy explains that the customer in question complains about everyone.



Poppy decides to take Joey in as a lodger to help pay the bills - but Fatboy is left worrying about the pair living under the same roof.

Kat receives a letter from her mystery lover to come over to the bedsit. Rattled by her ex-lover's persistent behaviour, she goes over to the bedsit and is surprised to find champagne and rose petals on the bed. Furious that he isn't taking no for an answer, Kat rubs out a message that he has left for her on the mirror and throws away the key.At The Vic Alfie is planning a German market and it's decided that he should go to Germany to get the stock. The Branning brothers are the main instigators behind this plan, and Kat can see that her lover has an ulterior motive as he wants to get her alone.Kat tells Alfie that they can't afford the trip, but she is thwarted when he receives a ticket to Cologne and £500 from an anonymous sender. Later, Kat panics when she receives a text saying: "Finally, I've got you all to myself."Cora is furious when Tamwar mentions Lauren's accident, as Tanya has failed to tell her anything about the crash. Tanya tries to apologise for not letting her know, but their relationship remains strained.Joey won't return Lauren's calls and thinks that he's annoyed he had to take the blame for the crash. Lauren considers admitting the truth to the police to win Joey back.Bianca's trial at the salon gets off to a rocky start when a customer complains to Poppy about her. Bianca fears the worst, but is relieved when Poppy explains that the customer in question complains about everyone.Poppy decides to take Joey in as a lodger to help pay the bills - but Fatboy is left worrying about the pair living under the same roof.