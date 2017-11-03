29/10 - Carol returns to Walford and is shocked

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 29th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 29th October

SPOILER ALERT



Carol arrives back in Walford with the kids, but is horrified to find her place full of Derek's dodgy gear and is shocked to learn about the police raid at her house.



After she confronts Derek and tells him to get rid of it all before Bianca comes out of prison. Derek decides not to give Carol the letter from David, and locks it in the garage where he's now hiding his dodgy gear and counterfeit money.



Sharon visits Phil and sees him looking at old photos of them both. He's forced to confess that he put her name on the residency order and Sharon is livid when she finds out Lola was kept completely in the dark about this.



Lauren is surprised to see that Lucy and Joey are back together. Meanwhile Whitney and Lucy aren't speaking to her for breaking their pact by setting Joey free.



Masood quits his teaching assistant job to become a full-time postman again, while Tamwar decides to take over Zainab's post at the Minute Mart.

