02/04 - Phil tells Derek to back off

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April

Ben is proving that he's not quite as ok with murdering someone as he thought and is struggling to cope with George's presence at the Mitchell house, as the youngster is still proving to be a constant reminder of Heather.



After the 'troubled' youth breaks down Phil sets about finding Darren, no-one comes before a Mitchell.

But staging a mass cover-up for his killer of a son isn't the only problem for Phil Mitchell. Billy explains how Derek has managed to get his feet well and truly under the table in recent weeks and so the head-honcho of Albert Square sets about reminding Derek of his place...



But Derek isn't taking it lying down as tries to get up to his old tricks with Ben. Yet before he can say anything Phil appears and warns him to stay away from his son and his business.



The battle of the bad-boys looks set to hot up!



Meanwhile Mandy is downhearted about her split with Ian Beale and sets about collecting her things as a smug Lucy watches on. But after bumbling Beale hears that Mandy has come back to the Square he finally pulls his finger out and goes to find her.



Catching Mandy with seconds to go Ian apologises for his behaviour last week, before getting down on one knee and she accepts!

Elsewhere, Kim and Ray bicker at the pub; Jack and Denise clash; Alfie starts to re-think his dealings with Derek now Phil is back on the Square; there still might be trouble for Beale as he fails to get things going in the bedroom...



