02/08 - Ian is reunited with Lucy

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 2nd August

SPOILER ALERT

Lauren and Whitney are shocked after seeing Ian at the hostel, but feel they can’t tell Lucy. Lauren confides in her parents, and Tanya, Max and Alfie head off to find him. They are shocked when they see Ian sleeping in an underpass and try to clean him up before bringing him back to Albert Square.



Lucy is upbeat after getting the businesses back under control and doesn’t seem too happy to be reunited with her father.



Lola is determined to get Ben and Jay's friendship back on track, and the pair start talking again. But Jay devastates Ben when he says that he’s only being civil for Lexi's sake.



With Janine and Scarlett due to return home, Michael reaches out to Alfie for support. But Alfie is caught up with Ian's problems and ignores his brother - leaving him more isolated than ever.



Antony takes Alice out for a second date as he doesn’t want to hurt her feelings, while Joey and Derek agree that their romance must be stopped.