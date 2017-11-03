|
EastEnders
03/01 - Denise takes a stand
EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd December
SPOILER ALERT
We've got to say it, Denise has some balls. She's had enough of Phil, and decides to make a stand with a very public campaign - but what will Mr Mitchell make of it all?
Meanwhile, Ricky comes across some explosive content in a letter - but what will he do with it?
Elsewhere Alfie has a surprise in store for Kat that could potentially save their marriage!
Maria Bell
27/12/2011
