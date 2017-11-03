02/07 - Joey and Derek's arguments continue

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July

Joey tells Alice their grandmother will be visiting this afternoon, urging her to be there.

When Alice doubts Joey is telling the truth she calls her gran, who knows nothing about any visit.

Alice confronts Joey, wondering whether he planned to lock her up once he got her home. She continues to defend Derek, insisting that he's changed - but Joey won't listen.

Later, Derek wants Joey to stay in Walford, so he encourages Max to give him a job and asks Kat to recruit him for the football team.

But Joey isn't happy when he finds out about his dad's interference and relations between the pair deteriorate further.

Derek soon loses patience and says he doesn't care about his son anyway now he has Alice's acceptance.

Joey then accepts a job from Michael - knowing his father won't be happy.

Meanwhile, Kat decides to take over the running of the Queen Vic football team from Alfie.

She approaches Jack, Ray and Max to sign up as members and her flirtatious manner proves extremely persuasive.

Alfie later discovers that Kat's techniques have been too successful - they now have far too many members.

Elsewhere, Lola accuses Jay of grassing her up to the police, which he denies.

Jay confronts Lucy, knowing she may be responsible. Lucy admits she did speak to the police about Lola, but only because she didn't want the authorities asking questions about Ian's absence.

Later, things get worse for Lola when she 's charged by the police and taken in for questioning.