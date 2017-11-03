02/11 – Syed races to save Christian in time

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 2nd November

SPOILER ALERT



Syed calls the police to report the attack on Christian, but when they arrive they announce that Christian's been accused of causing grievous bodily harm and he's taken down the station.



Syed sees a badly bruised Danny, who reveals that he told Christian the truth about what really happened between them, and so Christian attacked him.



Syed begs Danny not to press charges, but Danny says he'll only drop the case if Syed hands over the money he owes him by 1pm. Will Syed be able to save Christian in time?



Lauren tells Tanya and Max that Joey has to leave. As Joey packs his bags again, Lauren apologises to him for the kiss, but Joey confesses that he only pulled away because she was drunk.



When Tanya and Max return home, Lauren insists that she's happy for Joey to stay, but she continues to rebuff his attempts to get close to her.



Lola speaks to Jack about Sharon's involvement in the residency case and he's outraged to hear Phil's plans. Jack relunctantly gives Sharon the go ahead, but warns Phil that he'll be keeping an eye on him.



Carol leaves with the kids again, warning the Branning brothers to be on better terms with each other when she returns with Bianca in a few weeks' time.

