02/10 - Alfie's still not sure he can trust Kat

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 2nd October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 2nd October

SPOILER ALERT



Kat is feeling guiltier than ever, knowing they wouldn't have lost The Vic if she hadn't had an affair. Alfie is also still struggling to trust Kat and when he sees her offering support to Michael, he asks her outright whether Michael was her mystery man.



Cora is keen for the Brannings to be a happier family, so she asks Tanya why she hates Derek so much. Tanya reveals that he threatened her a while ago, which is overheard by a furious Max who storms off to ask his brother if this is true.



Michael realises Lola has been stealing his business and angrily confronts her. Later Lola sees Alexa - an old friend from the care home - and she convinces a reluctant Lola to help her gang to shoplift. The young mum agrees to be lookout, but things come to a head when Alexa starts picking on Abi.



Roxy continues to spend time with Michael but pushes him away when he leans in to kiss her.



Phil offers to look after Dennis for Sharon and clearly enjoys spending time with the youngster.

