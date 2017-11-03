30/04 - Mandy discovers Lorraine is ill

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 30th April

But as the day continues, Mandy spots Lorraine in pain and takes her back to the Beale household. When Ian arrives home, he's furious and gives Lorraine her marching orders, but Mandy secretly tells her mum that she'll take her to the hospital later.



With Lorraine gone, Ian apologises to Mandy for how he's been but reminds her that he doesn't want her meddling mother anywhere near them. With Ian's words ringing in her ears Mandy tells Lorraine that she can't go with her - but is she really in trouble?

Meanwhile, when Roxy decides to move out of the Mitchell house, Jay wants to leave too as he doesn't wish to be left alone with Phil and Ben and asks Shirley if he can live with her.



But it looks like he's misjudged this one when he discovers that the flat that Shirley is renting is Heather's. While Phil paces around on edge, Jay struggles to cope in the flat and has to leave - will Shirley manage to figure it out?



Elsewhere, Carol loses her job at the café when she has an argument about Bianca, Derek spends more time at the Butcher residence as he tries to help his sister, Michael vows to stump up more money for the wedding because he doesn't want Janine to be aware of his financial problems, while Alfie agrees to let Roxy stay at The Vic for a couple of days.

