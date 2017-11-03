30/08 – Joey and Derek get Anthony to leave Walford

EastEnders Episode Guide – Thursday 30th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 30th August

Alice makes it clear to Anthony that she's ready to take their relationship to the next level, but Joey’s furious when Lucy informs him Alice is planning on losing her virginity tonight.



Fearing that Anthony is pressurising Alice, Joey resolves to get Anthony out of Walford. He convinces Anthony that the only way to win over Derek is with a poker game, and as the two face off Anthony loses all his money and the keys to the antiques emporium.



Anthony begs for mercy, but instead Derek hands him money for a one-way ticket out of Walford and Joey advises him not to see Alice before he leaves, claiming that she’ll be furious that he’s gambled his life away.



The market stall is causing problems for the Beales and Lucy decides to let it out, which leaves Ian devastated. Sharon tries to make Lucy see how much the stall means to him, but it's not until Lucy sees how hard Ian is working that she changes her mind.



Zainab wants to fix AJ's marriage and phones Aliyah to get her to come and see AJ. But, Aliyah has been having an affair and AJ is furious with his sister-in-law’s interference.



Kat suggests that Shirley should move in with Fatboy, but Alfie saves him by declaring that Roxy is his new housemate.

