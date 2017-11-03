30/07 - Tanya has a showdown with Cora

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 30th July 2012

Monday 30th July

Tanya is still reeling after discovering the birth certificate of her secret sister, but Cora doesn’t want to talk about it. Max tries to Cora himself but doesn’t get any answers either.



Cora finally explains to Tanya that Ava died shortly after birth. Tanya doesn’t believe her and later sees Cora burning the birth certificate, which leads to an explosive showdown between the pair.



Masood finally tells Zainab about his teaching assistant plans. Zainab is angry, but she’s talked round by Syed and finally gives Masood her blessing. Masood turns down the job though after realising the cost of the wedding and Tamwar's course fees.



Syed's business is collapsing and he has a blazing row with Christian after finding out that he’s entered Yasmin into a 'Walford's Top Tots' competition.



Lola starts her community service sweeping the streets of Walford.



Lucy persuades Whitney and Lauren to do volunteer work in exchange for free gig tickets, but they’re not happy when they find out they’ll be feeding the homeless.