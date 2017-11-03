30/03 - Shirley goes mad

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 30th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Everyone on the Square heads to The Vic to celebrate Heather's life as Jean's tribute night kicks off.



But there's one person who doesn't quite appreciate the gesture.



When Shirley turns up, she's furious believing that they're all just laughing at Heather and kicks off at Dot and Mandy. But Dot defends herself by claiming that the tribute is what Heather would have wanted - will Shirley be able to control her grief?

Later on, Mandy and Ian reach breaking point as Ian repeats Lorraine's harsh words - that he's just the latest "in a long line of mugs", in an argument. As Mandy storms off Ian immediately regrets his words but when he returns home the engagement ring is on the side and Mandy is long gone...



Elsewhere Patrick decides get away from his memories of Heather and visit Anthony; while a desperately drunk Lauren tells her family that she just wants things to go back to the way they were - can they sort it out together?