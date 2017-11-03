30/11 - The mystery lover makes sure he has Kat to himself

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 30th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 30th November

SPOILER ALERT



Alfie prepares to leave for Germany and Kat – fearful of being harassed while he's away –announces that she wants to go too. But Alfie is unable to get any cover for The Vic and explains that he'll have to take Fatboy with him instead.



Once Alfie has gone, Kat findsa gift from the mystery guy in her bedroom. It's a candle with a note which says: "Light it. Put it in the window. And I'll come knocking." Kat throws the candle out the window, but she panics when Jean explains that she has lit a candle to help Tommy sleep. As Kat extinguishes the candle, there's a knock on the door…



Sharon takes Tanya out for a drink at The Vic after learning that Tanya has a cancer scan next week. After a few drinks Tanya agrees to giving Lola a trial at the salon and Tanya asks Sharon to be maid of honour at the wedding.



Carol and Bianca are struggling to share the role of parenting. When Bianca burns the dinner, the kids immediately call Carol to help, leaving Bianca feeling useless and upset .



Abi prepares a romantic evening for Jay at the salon as she knows that his hearing is approaching. As things start getting amorous between the pair, Abi starts to cry - declaring that she loves Jay no matter what happens and will be there for him.

Alfie prepares to leave for Germany and Kat – fearful of being harassed while he's away –announces that she wants to go too. But Alfie is unable to get any cover for The Vic and explains that he'll have to take Fatboy with him instead.Once Alfie has gone, Kat findsa gift from the mystery guy in her bedroom. It's a candle with a note which says: "Light it. Put it in the window. And I'll come knocking." Kat throws the candle out the window, but she panics when Jean explains that she has lit a candle to help Tommy sleep. As Kat extinguishes the candle, there's a knock on the door…Sharon takes Tanya out for a drink at The Vic after learning that Tanya has a cancer scan next week. After a few drinks Tanya agrees to giving Lola a trial at the salon and Tanya asks Sharon to be maid of honour at the wedding.Carol and Bianca are struggling to share the role of parenting. When Bianca burns the dinner, the kids immediately call Carol to help, leaving Bianca feeling useless and upset .Abi prepares a romantic evening for Jay at the salon as she knows that his hearing is approaching. As things start getting amorous between the pair, Abi starts to cry - declaring that she loves Jay no matter what happens and will be there for him.