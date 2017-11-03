30/10 - Christian's violent confrontation with Danny

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 30th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 30th October

SPOILER ALERT



Danny turns up at Syed's flat, hassling him for the money that he gave him. Roxy tells Christian, who secretly responds to a text from Danny on Syed's phone and arranges a meeting.



Surprised to come face-to-face with Christian instead of Syed, the two men trade insults. Danny's words cause Christian to lose his temper and he punches Danny, knocking him straight to the floor...



Joey informs Lauren that he's decided to take her advice and will break up with Lucy. Later Lauren finds Lucy upset at the café and tries to comfort her, but Joey hasn't broken up with her yet!



Lola confronts Phil, who's forced to confess that he forged her name on the application. Phil admits to Lola that he's no idea how they're going to get residency without Sharon's support.



Fatboy suggests to Denise that they should go public as a couple - but she wants to end things now and leave their fling as a happy memory.

