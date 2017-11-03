31/08 – Kat’s secret lover confesses his feelings

EastEnders Episode Guide – Friday 31st August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 31st August

SPOILER ALERT



Kat waves goodbye to the team as they head off to their football match. Alfie phones to tell Kat there’s been a fight on the pitch and Kat fears that her secret affair’s been revealed, but it turns out Derek started an argument with the opposing team.



At The Vic Alfie announces they've been kicked out of the league due to Ray playing for two different teams. An enormous brawl ensues leaving the pub in disarray. Afterwards Kat cleans her lover's injured hand, but Alfie thinks nothing of it as he’s one of his friends. But then Kat finds a bandage with the words "I love you" written in lipstick…



Sharon and Tanya organise a play date with their sons, but as Dennis and Oscar play on the games console, the women go all-out to make sure that their child will win. In the end, the youngsters leave their mothers playing against each other, which erupts into a massive fight.



Aliyah turns up at the Masood house and thanks Zainab for telling her where AJ was, before dumping bin bags of his clothes. Zainab accuses Aliyah of being cold-hearted for having an affair, but Aliyah reveals that he’s lying and that isn't the reason for the divorce.



Alfie fires Shirley from The Vic under strict instruction from Phil.



Ian tries to rebuild his relationship with Bobby - but Lucy fears that the youngster is being set up for a fall.