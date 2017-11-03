31/12 - Phil vows to reunite with Sharon

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 31st December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 31st December

SPOILER ALERT



The day before Lexi's christening Phil tells Lola that Cora and Jay can be the youngster's godparents after all. A disappointed Phil explains to Sharon that Peggy won't be coming tomorrow because Sharon is going to be there and although she comforts Phil, he feels uneasy about his growing feelings towards her.



Lexi has a rash so Phil rushes her off to the doctor, where he finds out that she had an allergic reaction. He furiously rebukes Lola for using 'fancy coconut cream' on a 5-month old baby, but everyone is stunned by his overreaction.



At the New Year countdown in The Vic, Phil shares his resolution with Jack - this time next year, Sharon will be his…



Zainab goes ahead with plans for an alcohol-free New Year party, blissfully unaware that AJ's cherryade has vodka in it. Having consumed lots of it, Ayesha soon finds herself throwing up. Later, Masood tells a delighted Zainab that they're going to get married on Valentine's Day.



Bianca finally tells Carol that Derek secretly kept his stash of dodgy gear. Carol is pleased that Bianca hasn't been tempted to sell any of the goods herself, but is Liam going to follow in Derek's footsteps?



Also today, as Kat collects Tommy from The Vic, she is distraught to hear Alfie inviting Roxy and Amy to move in with him.

