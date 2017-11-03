31/01 - Ayesha is on a mission to seduce Masood

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 31st January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 31st January

SPOILER ALERT





Masood explains to AJ how Ayesha has fallen for him, but AJ isn't convinced and tells Masood that Ayesha must be playing games - there's no way she'd really be interested in him!



Thinking that AJ is right, he confronts Ayesha by hinting that he gets the joke but she should concentrate on Rashid. Masood is shocked to find Ayesha in just a towel, insisting that her feelings for him are entirely serious - what more does she need to do to convince him?



Kat and Bianca face a backlash from the other market traders, who don't want Bianca there after she stole from them. Alfie decides to help out by convincing Ian to speak in Bianca and Kat's defence. The plan works and Kat heads over to The Vic to thank Alfie.



As Kat arrives she witnesses the unveiling of Alfie's new plaque above the door of The Vic. She sees that her name has been swapped for Roxy's and stares on in shock as the two lovebirds kiss.



Max continues to struggle without Tanya and has another run in with Cora, while





Michael is pleased when Alice starts working for him but ends up having to comfort her when she gets upset over Derek's death and Bianca tries to get Tyler and Whitney back together following their break-up.

Kirsty's wedding ring arrives in the post for him.