31/07 - Lauren discovers where Ian has been hiding

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Tuesday 31st July

SPOILER ALERT

Lucy is looking forward to volunteering with Lauren and Whitney, but her plans are scuppered by a broken boiler. Stressed by having another bill to pay, she comes up with a quick money-making scheme with some help from Fatboy, Anthony, Joey and Ben.



Lauren and Whitney volunteer without Lucy and take food to the homeless. At the hostel Lauren is convinced that one of the homeless men is actually Ian Beale!



Tanya wants answers, but Cora won’t talk to her or Max. After Cora brands her selfish, Tanya decides to donate food to the homeless shelter. After advice from Lauren, Cora makes peace with her daughter. But is this really the last they'll hear of Cora's past?



Kim fears she can’t trust Ray after she sees missed calls from an unknown female and catches him lying about his whereabouts. Kim confronts him, but chooses the wrong moment as Sasha hears everything.



Alice wrongly believes that Anthony has feelings for her after a mix-up on Jean's behalf.



Syed finds out from Roxy that Christian entered the baby competition against his wishes, but calms down when he finds out about the £500 prize money.



Zainab enters Kamil into the same competition, which shocks her family.