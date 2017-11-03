31/05 - Phil and Lucy get a lead

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 31st May

Lucy does a bit of digging through Ian's online bank account and finds a payment made to a hotel in Rochester.



She heads straight for Phil to tell him the news and he, Lucy and Ben bundle in a car to find Ian. But when they rock up at the hotel they arrive to a massive shock - who do they find?

Meanwhile, Alice informs Derek that she has read his letter and is willing to give him another chance - on the condition that he's a changed man now.



The pair spend the day together and really start to bond but it's all over too quickly when big-mouthed Billy blurts out some information about fraudulent notes that he and Derek have been dealing with.



Alice is gone before Derek can even look round.

Elsewhere, Roxy gets suspicious when she discovers that £10,000 has been taken out of The Vic's account with no apparent explanation.



Her investigation brings her Jean and she demands an explanation. Jean manages to cover that Alfie likes the VAT money to be taken out early and placed in the safe. But Roxy finds out that Jean is lying and threatens to call Alfie about this, so Jean spins yet another lie- claiming that Alfie withdrew the cash to purchase a surprise present for Kat which shuts Roxy up.

Also today, Michael suggests to Janine that they take a romantic trip to Paris for the weekend.