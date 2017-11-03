03/04 - Roxy is in love with Alfie

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd April

After Denise starts up the girls-only book club on the Square you can guess that it won't be quite as innocent as expected.



Soon into the meeting Roxy manages to put her foot in it with Cora as she blurts out a comment about the pressure Tanya's cancer had on her relationship with Max leaving Cora incredibly suspicious.



Later on, Cora confronts shifty old Max about Roxy's comment and he invited Roxy round to prove his innocence. Roxy is left humiliated as she admits that she came onto the ginger-fox but he turned her down.



But Cora wasn't born yesterday and warns Max that he should count his blessings that Tanya is still alive. Roxy leaves and has a heart-to-heart with Alfie, tearfully confessing about the ordeal with Max. But as they get close Roxy realises that she's fallen for Alfie...



That was quick.

Meanwhile, things get tense at Derek's poker night. As Phil rocks up as a surprise guest it's pretty obvious that they'll be the last one's standing.



Phil manages to win and Derek pretends not to care, but it's clear that it won't be long before one of them loses their cool.

Elsewhere, Alfie agrees to take another dodgy dealing with Derek; Ian feels humiliated as his ahem, 'problem' becomes common knowledge...