03/12 – Shirley returns as Jay and Ben are sentenced

EastEnders Episode Guide – Monday 3rd December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 3rd December

SPOILER ALERT



The day of Ben and Jay's sentencing has arrived. Ian doesn't want to face Ben so he decides not to go, but Sharon and Phil go together, which annoys Jack. Ben is sentenced to four years in prison, while Jay has been given community service.



Phil later finds Jay at The Arches and they finally make amends, with Phil admitting that what happened to Ben wasn't his fault. Sharon tells Phil that he might have made mistakes with Ben, but he should use this opportunity to get things right with Lexi. As they hug, Shirley walks in…



Alfie and Fatboy arrive back from Germany in good spirits. But Alfie isn't pleased when Jean jokes that Kat has gone out after receiving a call from her mystery lover.



When Kat returns, she shows Alfie that she was picking up a welcome home present - a framed photo of them with Tommy. Alfie is still suspicious but he presents her with a gift in return - a necklace with similar stones to her mother's engagement ring. Kat is touched.



Lauren heads to the R&R and gets annoyed when Joey refuses to serve her. She asks him why he's behaving so coldly towards her, but Joey tells Lauren to just forget about him.



Bianca is annoyed to see that Lola has also been given a trial at Booty's.



Patrick leaves Walford to spend Christmas with his son Anthony.



Derek decides to have a festive wager with Alfie and Fatboy - whoever takes the least on their market stalls by Christmas Eve has to hand over that day's takings.

