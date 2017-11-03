03/01 - Joey returns and reunites with Lauren

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd January

Joey returns to the Square, eager to see Alice following their dad Derek's death. But will he be able to convince his grieving sister to forgive him for disappearing so suddenly?



Lucy informs Lauren that Joey is back and she rushes over to see him, but Lauren gets upset when he ignores her because he's busy selecting music for Derek's funeral with Alice.



Later, Joey finds Lauren at The Vic and explains his strange behaviour by admitting that he's grieving for Derek and is desperate to support Alice. Lauren and Joey end up kissing passionately, but are mortified when they realise that Lucy has spotted them.



Meanwhile, Zainab plans a surprise dinner party to cheer up Denise. Zainab and Kim invite over AJ and Ian as potential suitors for Denise, but the meal doesn't go well and Denise is left feeling worse than ever.



That evening Denise confides in Ray that she's down because her life is a mess. Ray compliments her by declaring that shes strong, funny and sexy - but the pair cross a line when they find themselves in a passionate clinch...



Elsewhere, Sharon has made her decision - but what will it mean for Jack and Phil?

