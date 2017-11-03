03/07 - Alice is caught between Derek and Joey

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd July

Tuesday 3rd July

Derek cooks a family lunch for his children, but an unimpressed Joey says he's got more important places to be.

Later, Alice rushes off when she receives an urgent text from Lauren - but it was actually from Joey, who's determined to keep Alice and Derek apart.

Alice eventually manages to persuade Joey to join the family lunch. But he decides to bring Lucy, Fatboy, Whitney, Tyler and Anthony with him, which he knows will annoy his dad.

Derek turns violent and lashes out at Joey, who's pleased his plan worked. Alice is horrified, but soon realises Joey manipulated the situation.

Feeling forced to choose between her father and brother, Alice announces that she's staying in Walford.

Over on the footie team, there's a rather nasty shock in store when they discover Mo is their physio (shudder!). Kat angers Ray when she leaves him on the bench in favour of Alfie, whose ball skills aren't half as good!

Elsewhere, Lola is given an electronic tag on her 16th birthday and Phil is mistakenly delivered a banged-up old burger van at The Arches - he decides Shirley could try running it to take her mind off the loss of Heather.