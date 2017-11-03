02/03 - Michael proposes to Janine

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 3rd March



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 3rd March

SPOILER ALERT



Janine is distraught following her argument with Michael last night, and Billy tries to make her realise how lucky she is.



Soon afterwards, Janine tries to resolve the matter by asking Michael what she needs to do to make amends, but he's having none of it.



Later, back at the office, Billy tells Janine that a man has called up over a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity regarding a new development by the river.



Excited, Janine takes a cab to the Gherkin, where she enters a deserted restaurant with a perfect view of the London skyline. Suddenly Michael appears and asks whether Janine really is the girl of his dreams and she gets a shock as he gets down on one knee - will she accept?



Meanwhile, Mandy is horrified by her mother's arrival in Walford and tells Ian that he'll soon wish 'L' really had been a mystery man as Lucy had suspected. Mandy is concerned as she notices that Lorraine is trying to get her feet under the table at the Beale house, so she tells her mum that she has to leave.



However, she's later frustrated to learn that Ian has asked Lorraine to stay, keen to resolve the differences between mother and daughter. When the pair are left alone, Lorraine is sinister as she tells Mandy that she's not going anywhere.



Elsewhere, Lucy and Whitney decide to get on better terms for Lauren's sake, Yusef has left Zainab everything in his will, but a string of bad luck leaves Zainab fearing that his money is cursed, Billy learns something that gives him hope in Lola's abilities as a mother, while Lauren leaves her friends concerned as she drinks heavily again.



