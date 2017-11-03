03/04 - Michael gets his claws into Jean

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May

EastEnders Episode Guide

When a confused Janine asks Michael why the wedding money hasn't been paid, the schemer makes out that it must be due to admin errors and heads to find Jean.



He invites her to a business lunch and goes all-out to convince her that an investment is a wise move. While Jean is tempted, she refuses to go ahead with investing Alfie's cash without his knowledge.

But later on, after finding out that all of Alfie's money has come from dodgy deals Jean becomes determined to help him and thinks that Michael is the answer. Poor Jean tells Michael that she's changed her mind but insists that they must keep this a secret and we see that smug slit of a smile creep onto his face.

Meanwhile Lucy agrees to cover for Mandy in the cafe to let her go and visit Lorraine in hospital. The atmosphere between them is nice, but only for a little while when Lorraine realises that Mandy is choosing Ian over her and lashes out telling Mandy that she's un-lovable.

Elsewhere, Ian' out of luck when he unsuccessfully tries to cancel the cruise; Carol offers Pat's old room to Derek; Whitney fears that she might be pregnant when she feels increasingly unwell and faints; while Tanya and Max are delighted as Lauren finally asks if she can move back in.





