03/09 - Kat is falling for her mystery lover

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 3rd September 2012

Alfie announces that The Vic must close for fumigation as it's infested with bed bugs. Kat has to move out for a few days and so meets her lover at the bedsit. Realising she’s falling in love with him too, a guilty Kat starts to fear what will happen when her affair is discovered.



Max is late to take Oscar for his first day of school. He explains to Tanya that he’s stuck on the motorway, but he’s actually outside a flat delivering an envelope. What’s Max up to?



Ian’s pleased when Lucy agrees to let him take Bobby to school. But he becomes anxious when he realises he’s forgotten to give Bobby his apple. Returning to the school gates, his distressed state catches the attention of Masood.



Sharon and Tanya fling insults at each other in front of the other parents after taking Dennis and Oscar to school.



Cora and Patrick help Lucy to make a good impression as she welcomes the reviewer of a local guide to the café.



Jean continues to be a good friend to Shirley by encouraging her not to give up hope.

