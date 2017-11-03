04/03 - Carol plans to leave the Square

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 4th May

Carol is concerned following the news that Bianca has been moved to a prison in Suffolk, knowing that it will be expensive for the family to visit her. When Derek offers to lend her the money, Carol starts looking at train times online - but is shocked when she spots that Whitney has been looking at pregnancy websites. Soon afterwards, Billy turns up at Derek's earlier than planned with knock-off absinthe. Carol is furious when she realises that Derek only loaned her the money to get her out of the house, so she cancels the trip to Suffolk.

At the same time, Tyler reacts badly when Whitney tells him that she might be pregnant. When Whitney storms off, Tyler receives some advice from Michael about the situation. Tyler soon realises that he wants to do the right thing, so he buys a baby grow to show that he's committed to Whitney and their possible new arrival. However, when Tyler arrives at the Butcher house, Whitney assures him and Carol that she isn't pregnant after all. Soon afterwards, Carol announces that she's going to move the family nearer to Bianca's prison - but Whitney vows that she's not going.

Ian is fuming when he finds out Lucy skipped school.

Meanwhile, Ian isn't best pleased when he learns that Lucy skipped revision yesterday to cover Mandy's shift at the café. Later, when Ian returns home slightly worse for wear from alcohol, he wrongly assumes that Lucy and Mandy are mucking about - even though Lucy is revising. As Mandy heads out to the café, Lucy tells her father that she's had enough of being treated like a kid. However, Ian loses his temper and throws a mug against the wall - which leads to a scared Lucy rushing out of the house.

Elsewhere, Tanya and Max are delighted to welcome Lauren home, but an argument follows when they wrongly assume that their daughter has been drinking again.