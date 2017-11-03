04/12 – Shirley upsets Sharon to ruin Phil's plans

EastEnders Episode Guide – Tuesday 4th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 4th December

SPOILER ALERT



Shirley is furious that Ben was given such a lenient sentence and warns Jay that she’s going to make Phil pay. But Jay defends Phil by insisting that he’s changed, and tells her about Phil and Sharon getting engaged for baby Lexi's sake.



Sharon insists that she and Phil are just friends after Shirley confronts her. Shirley drops the bombshell that Phil was a crack addict and warns Sharon that he shouldn't be allowed to bring up a baby.



Shirley prepares to leave the Square again, but she changes her mind when Denise lets slip that Ben is Lexi's father. She tracks down Phil, brands him a liar and warns Lola and Sharon that they're fools to trust him as he just wants control of Lexi's future. Shirley vows to stick around in Walford to make sure that he doesn't get his way…



Abi is shocked when Lauren tells her about Cora's secret daughter. Abi thinks that Cora should at least tell Ava about her father and how special he was. Cora decides this is the least she can do and pays Ava a visit, handing over a bracelet that Ava's father gave her years ago.



Abi is shocked and concerned to find a heartbroken Lauren drinking a bottle of wine on her own in the middle of the day. When Abi promises that she's there for Lauren if she needs her, Lauren breaks down in tears.



Bianca is upset as Lola is doing better than her at the salon - and she feels even more inadequate when she arrives home to find that Carol has already prepared dinner.



Tanya is nervous about her upcoming cancer scan.

