04/02 - Masood loses his temper with Zainab | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 4th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 4th February

Zainab's upset her water feature isn't ready in time for the Imam's visit, so to make it up for missing the earlier meeting, Masood promises to get it fixed by 4pm. Zainab invites a number of the neighbours to the grand turn-on, and as a few people gather to see the water feature in all its glory, Zainab is horrified to see it spurting pink bubbles.



Realising that Bianca's kids are to blame, she storms round to Bianca's house, but Masood is forced to intervene and take Zainab home when starts shouting. He complains that everything is always about Zainab rather than them as a couple, but she's not listening to him. Losing his temper, Masood storms outside and starts attacking the water feature with a shovel.



Max is back but avoiding his daughters as he doesn't want them to see his bruised face. But Lauren sees him and tells Abi, who heads over to the B&B - but she's in for a shock when she opens the door and her father is in bed with Kirsty…



Lucy is troubled and tries to confide in her friends, but they all seem distracted by other things. Later, Lucy reveals to Denise that she has found a lump in her breast.



Jay and Dexter challenge AJ to a game of poker to help raise funds for Abi to go on an important school project and Joey worries that Michael is taking advantage of his sister.



While Bianca and Carol aren't happy to learn of Whitney and Tyler's engagement when Alfie blurts out the couple's news.

