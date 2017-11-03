04/01 - Derek's funeral leaves everyone in turmoil

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 4th January

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 4th January - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of Derek's funeral and the Branning family are in a sombre mood. Jack and Max order Joey to be respectful and attend the service, but it's clear that he's in turmoil over his unresolved feelings about his father.



As Derek's hearse pulls up outside, Poppy hands Carol a letter addressed to her that she found when Derek's things were moved. A shocked Carol immediately runs back into the house, slamming the door behind her.



Lauren bumps into Lucy at the launderette and tries to justify her relationship with Joey. Bitter words are exchanged and Lauren tries to tell the full story by explaining how Joey took the blame for the car crash because she had been drinking.



The revelation is emotive territory for Lucy and she heads off to the police station with Lauren hot on her heels…





